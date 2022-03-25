3 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $849,900

Move in ready! DO NOT MISS THIS. Brick home with open floor plan located on cul-de-sac in a quaint community, convenient water location(R-11). One floor Living, master suite & laundry on entry level & easy access from the 2-car garage. Luxurious kitchen completely renovated (2019-20) with s/s appliances, microwave is convection microwave, double ovens, large granite island has sink with touchless faucet & room for extra seating or family games. Wood cabinets offer plenty of pantry storage. Engineered hardwood throughout main floor. Wind down the day with a water/mountain view from the newly added family room featuring vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace surrounded by stack stone, capped with large oak mantle. Composite decking on back of house provides extra dining or entertaining space.