3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $249,000

Great split-level home with high ceilings in Family room and MBR close to Crazy Horse Marina boat slips, ramp, and a wonderful restaurant! Generous size Master BR has 2 closets and attached bath. Home is in good overall condition, just needs cosmetic updates mostly - has almost new Heat Pump and refrigerator. Lower level is pre-plumbed for a 3rd Bath - ready to finish into a playroom, office or whatever you need. Perfect back yard for entertaining and easily fenced. Only 8 minutes to Westlake shopping. Being Sold AS-IS, no repairs done by seller.