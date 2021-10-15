3 Bedroom Home in Moneta - $799,950

Perfect lake house for weekends, summer, rental or full-time living! Gently sloping lot eases onto a natural sandy beach with easy access to spacious dock with plenty of room for entertaining and storage. Recessed along the main channel near R21 creating a perfect swimming and playing area with wide water views. Outside entertaining and relaxing continues with fire pit and screened porch steps away from the home. Inside the entry level has master bedroom with en-suite bath and walk in closet. Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dining area, living room with wood burning fireplace. Walk out onto large composite deck with wide water views. Upper level offers 2 bedrooms, full bath, and walk in attic for loads of storage. Walk out basement with family room, wet bar &