3 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $329,900

Begin the next chapter of your life in this recently renovated, tastefully decorated, mint condition, two bedroom, one office and two bath ranch home with lots of windows and sunlight at Penn Forest Place, a highly sought after community where exterior maintenance is provided. This move in ready home features a great layout, ALL NEW premium flooring throughout, a large open spaced living room/dining room combination with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace along with a sliding door which leads to the patio and the rear yard. The large eat-in kitchen boasts white cabinets, NEW gray subway tile backsplash, NEW granite countertops, an island and all brand NEW stainless steel appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large dinette area with a new chandelier. The walls throughout the home have