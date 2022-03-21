Welcome home to 5981 Scotford Court! Located in one of Southwest Roanoke County's most sought after neighborhoods. This 4 bedroom, 3 and a half bath home has had plenty of recent updates and sits on one of the best lots in the entire neighborhood! Terrific sight lines from eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances into living room with gas log fireplace. Formal dining room and formal living space on entry level as well. Large master bedroom with recently renovated master bath with walk in shower, soaking tub and walk in closet. 3 more bedrooms and another full bathroom make up the rest of the upper level. Basement offers den area with another gas log fireplace, office/library, full bathroom and plenty of storage. Terrific sized fenced in backyard ideal for kids or entertaining.
4 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $549,950
