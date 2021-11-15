4 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $819,900

Imagine owning the ultimate in waterfront living! This near 1.0 acre Smith Mountain Lake property in desirable Franklin County features an easy walkway to the single boat dock with boat lift, floating dock, and dock house for storage. Plenty of room for entertaining in this custom built, immaculate, like new 4BR, 3BA, 3278 SF home with cathedral and vaulted ceilings. Could easily be considered a 5br as well. Enjoy your morning coffee on a 50' deck overlooking the tranquility of this beautiful lake. 2-car garage for convenience and a walkout basement with wet bar, 2 bedrooms, large den, office and great AirBnB income potential. Less than 10 minutes by car to shopping & dining. Some furniture available for sale separately with the boat - just move in and enjoy lake life!