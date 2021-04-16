Rocky Mount to explore placing business incubator in vacant county building

Rocky Mount will investigate the possibility of setting up a business incubator in an empty downtown building, using a study funded by a $25,000 state grant.

Awarded by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, the grant money will pay for a market and feasibility study, as well as design concepts. At Monday’s regular meeting, the Rocky Mount Town Council unanimously authorized staff to proceed.

The building in question, at 40 West Church St., belongs to Franklin County. Once home to a farm equipment store, the 4,000-square-foot structure’s main level has been vacant for more than two years.

Former Rocky Mount Cultural and Economic Development Director Beth Simms applied for the DHCD grant in January, said Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore. Simms still gets a chance to be involved with the project, as she became Franklin County’s economic development director in April.

Simms “is the reason we have this grant,” Moore said Wednesday. “She gets 100% of the credit.”