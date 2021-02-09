Harvester Performance Center selects Micah Davidson to run the venue

A Roanoke native who built his career as a music business executive in North Carolina is taking the reins at Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center.
Micah Davidson, 42, and his Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, Midwood Entertainment, will be booking shows at the Harvester. Davidson described his new job there as director of operations.
He replaces Gary Jackson, who retired effective this month after more than seven years as the venue's only general manager. The venue announced Davidson's hiring in a Tuesday morning email.
Davidson's Roanoke connections include his father, Larry Davidson, third-generation owner of the eponymous men's clothier on Jefferson Street.
Micah Davidson, a bass guitarist who still performs occasionally, began his entertainment business transition about 13 years ago, as part of a Charlotte collective that looked to foster communication among venues, as well as promote shows. The onetime agent for the late Hugh Southard's Blue Mountain Entertainment is the talent buyer for Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, and has represented such acts as funk bass living legend George Porter Jr., blues singer/guitarist Tab Benoit and "Soul Queen of New Orleans" Irma Thomas.
Davidson formed Midwood Entertainment more than five years ago. The business represents theaters including Appell Center for the Performing Arts in York, Pennsylvania. Davidson is an owner of the North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival.
He said he will remain in North Carolina, where his longtime partner is a tenured professor in the photography department at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. But he will travel to Rocky Mount frequently and will oversee the Harvester's day-to-day operations, including budgeting and preparing the outdoor area for pod-style, socially distanced concerts in the COVID-19 era.
"It’s a little strange from the standpoint of not moving home to go run a venue on a day-to-day basis," said Davidson, whose resume includes a stint running the late lamented Charlotte blues and roots music venue The Double Door Inn. "But obviously during the pandemic, everybody has worked from home for the majority of this past year.
"We got rid of our office, as a company, a couple years ago. We were never in Charlotte. A lot of our … partners are located anywhere from Pennsylvania down to Florida."
Rocky Mount's economic development director, Beth Simms, said that Davidson's diverse experiences in the industry were a key consideration for the town.
"He represents artists. He represents venues, and he also has experience in the festival world," Simms said.
Davidson called his sort-of homecoming "an incredible feeling." He'll be able to visit Roanoke family more frequently, for starters, he said.
"I remember The Iroquois, and The Coffee Pot … sneaking into those places when I was in high school, just so I could see live music and such," he said. "So it means a lot to be coming back home and actually be able to contribute to the greater Roanoke community, for sure."
Simms said that Davidson's hire is further indication that the Harvester, which closed to audiences in mid-March 2020 due to COVID-19, will reopen.
"We were just waiting to do that when it's safe for our ticket buyers, safe for our volunteers — they're priceless to us — and safe for our community," she said. "We're a partially municipality funded organization, and we have to keep in mind, first and foremost, our responsibility is to our citizens, and keeping them safe."