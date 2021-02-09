Harvester Performance Center selects Micah Davidson to run the venue

He said he will remain in North Carolina, where his longtime partner is a tenured professor in the photography department at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. But he will travel to Rocky Mount frequently and will oversee the Harvester's day-to-day operations, including budgeting and preparing the outdoor area for pod-style, socially distanced concerts in the COVID-19 era.

"It’s a little strange from the standpoint of not moving home to go run a venue on a day-to-day basis," said Davidson, whose resume includes a stint running the late lamented Charlotte blues and roots music venue The Double Door Inn. "But obviously during the pandemic, everybody has worked from home for the majority of this past year.

"We got rid of our office, as a company, a couple years ago. We were never in Charlotte. A lot of our … partners are located anywhere from Pennsylvania down to Florida."

Rocky Mount's economic development director, Beth Simms, said that Davidson's diverse experiences in the industry were a key consideration for the town.

"He represents artists. He represents venues, and he also has experience in the festival world," Simms said.