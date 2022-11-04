 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feline Fridays

Feline Fridays 11 04 22

Snapple, domestic short hair

Quirky, but cute, Snapple has only lived his short 6 months at the adoption center. What he would really like is a loving home of his own. He would love to be adopted with a buddy. Two kittens are better than one since they can keep each other occupied. Snapple is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Wellen, domestic short hair

Fun-loving Wellen is proof that good things come in tiny packages. This little fellow is just 4 months old. He has the softest orange tabby and white fur and loves shenanigans of all types. He is hanging out in the cat condos at the Valley View location of PetsMart in Roanoke. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

For more information, contact Franklin County Humane Society at plannedpethoodrockymount.com, email adoptions@plannedpethoodrockymount.com or call 540-489-3491.

