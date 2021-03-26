 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feline Friday
0 comments
Feline Friday

Feline Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Allison, domestic short hair

Beautiful Allison is what’s called a dilute tortoiseshell or tortie. She’s a lovely girl who is looking for a loving forever home. She’s about 1 year old, which means she’s still playful and active. She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

Dusty, domestic short hair

Orange and white cats like Dusty have fun-loving personalities that can be super-sized. Dusty is just 2 years old and is quite a character. He’s a happy-go-lucky guy who’s only interested in a long-term relationship with a family to call his own. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The best and worst things you can add to your coffee

Get a dose of adorable in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Escape to these pet-friendly retreats that won't blow your budget
Pets

Escape to these pet-friendly retreats that won't blow your budget

Many people who love to travel don’t do so as often as they’d like. They have a variety of reasons for staying put--lack of vacation time, a demanding job, difficulty scheduling around family commitments. But the concern that most often tops the list is money. The extra expense of boarding beloved pets or bringing them along can make planning trips even more daunting for would-be travelers.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics