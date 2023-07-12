Mill Creek Baptist plans Bible school July 18-22
Mill Creek Baptist Church, 6200 Henry Road in Henry, will hold STELLAR Vacation Bible School July 18-21 from 6pm-8:30pm and on July 22 from 9:30am-noon.
Children ages 3 to 13 are welcome. Adults & Teens 14+ will have a class as well.
The week will include daily missions emphasis and a visit by Balloon Dude Travis.
Michael Belcher
