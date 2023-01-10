 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New sign at Franklin Memorial Park

  • Updated
  • 0

Franklin Memorial Park took a big step forward in the cemetery’s ongoing beautification efforts and improvements with the recent construction of this custom cut stone and engraved granite sign at the entrance on U.S. 220.

“The new sign, coupled with ongoing landscaping and other improvements, are all designed to add to the cemetery’s beauty and peaceful environment — both of which encourage reflection and remembrance. For many Franklin County families, the cemetery is a refuge, and we want to continually improve it so that the Memorial Park remains a testament to and respectful of their loved one’s memory and final resting place,” General Manager Haley Shively said.

— Submitted by Rich Ellis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eagles suffer third straight loss

Eagles suffer third straight loss

LYNCHBURG—E.C. Glass rallied from an 11-point deficit after the first quarter Tuesday for a 70-59 non-district boys varsity basketball victory…

UPDATE: 6-year-old witness says classmate shot teacher at Newport News school

UPDATE: 6-year-old witness says classmate shot teacher at Newport News school

A teacher was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, according to police and school officials. No students were injured but an adult was taken to the hospital. Police believe they have the person responsible in custody but declined to provide any details about that person Friday afternoon. However, at least one child who said she witnessed the ...