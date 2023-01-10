New sign at Franklin Memorial Park

Franklin Memorial Park took a big step forward in the cemetery’s ongoing beautification efforts and improvements with the recent construction of this custom cut stone and engraved granite sign at the entrance on U.S. 220.

“The new sign, coupled with ongoing landscaping and other improvements, are all designed to add to the cemetery’s beauty and peaceful environment — both of which encourage reflection and remembrance. For many Franklin County families, the cemetery is a refuge, and we want to continually improve it so that the Memorial Park remains a testament to and respectful of their loved one’s memory and final resting place,” General Manager Haley Shively said.