20-year-old takes online hobby to Boones Mill storefront

“I had upgraded from a closet to a spare bedroom,” she said. “I ended up with a bedroom full of clothes and no time to sell them.”

Weddle considered ending her hobby to allow more time to focus on her career. She started a Facebook group to sell things at cheap prices to get rid of it all and to get it “out of the way.”

“The group started out with about 50 people,” Weddle said. “One day I looked, and it had grown to over 1,000 people. I had people messaging me saying they loved what I did and they loved the concept of it. I think God was telling me to keep doing it and not to stop. So I started selling from the Facebook group.”

Weddle continued to add to her offerings by finding things in thrift stores or things that were selling cheap on Facebook’s Marketplace.

“Every weekend, I’d post items for sale and people would just eat it up,” she said. “It was fun. There’s really nothing out there like it. Where you had something online that was secondhand, so it was affordable and accommodated all sizes and all different types of people. It was just a pretty cool concept and when this first started, I never saw that happening. It was just a little hobby and it was fun for me.”