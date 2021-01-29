20-year-old takes online hobby to Boones Mill storefront

As many families are experiencing a decrease in household income and looking for ways to make ends meet, Kelly Weddle of Boones Mill has opened a store to help families look great while saving money.
The Fashion Exchange, once an online-only store, now has a storefront presence complete with dressing rooms and storage space.
“I have a shopping addition,” said Weddle, who graduated high school at age 15 and, at age 20, already owns her own business.
“I really liked thrift shopping when I was younger,” she said. “I was a clothes-junky. Like a typical teenager, I got a job, I got a car, and I wanted to go shopping. That’s when it all started for me.”
Weddle began selling her own clothes out of her closet at age 19.
“Most of the stuff I had was secondhand anyway,” Weddle said. “It turned into me going back to the thrift stores and buying different things in different sizes that I thought was really cute, and selling that out of my closet as well.”
Weddle invited her friends over, and they would shop from her walk-in closet. Selling clothes had become a side hobby for her.
In December 2019, Weddle moved to Richmond to take on a full-time job as a human resources manager for a logistics company. While working, she continued to sell clothing as a hobby.
“I had upgraded from a closet to a spare bedroom,” she said. “I ended up with a bedroom full of clothes and no time to sell them.”
Weddle considered ending her hobby to allow more time to focus on her career. She started a Facebook group to sell things at cheap prices to get rid of it all and to get it “out of the way.”
“The group started out with about 50 people,” Weddle said. “One day I looked, and it had grown to over 1,000 people. I had people messaging me saying they loved what I did and they loved the concept of it. I think God was telling me to keep doing it and not to stop. So I started selling from the Facebook group.”
Weddle continued to add to her offerings by finding things in thrift stores or things that were selling cheap on Facebook’s Marketplace.
“Every weekend, I’d post items for sale and people would just eat it up,” she said. “It was fun. There’s really nothing out there like it. Where you had something online that was secondhand, so it was affordable and accommodated all sizes and all different types of people. It was just a pretty cool concept and when this first started, I never saw that happening. It was just a little hobby and it was fun for me.”
As the inventory expanded, so did Weddle’s workspace. She was able to upgrade from the spare bedroom to a 10-foot by 20-foot she-shed.
Last fall, Weddle moved the she-shed and all her inventory back to Boones Mill.
“Most of my customers were from around there, so I decided it was time to move back to Boones Mill,” she said.
Weddle spent weekends driving back and forth from Richmond to work in the she-shed, selling her fashions.
“I had no space to work,” she said. “Stuff was piled to the ceiling, and the business was still growing. It was awesome, but I knew it was time to make some sort of move to get me somewhere I could actually work. This was no longer a hobby and had turned into an actual business.”
Weddle left Richmond and moved back to Boones Mill. She began looking for a space big enough to work and to store her inventory until it could sell online.
“I was really just looking for a warehouse space to store clothes and inventory so I could continue to keep everything online,” she said.
A space at 103 Digby Greene Road in Boones Mill became available for rent.
“It took a little while to decide,” Weddle said. “I was hesitant to sign the lease, but around November and the holidays, things became so busy, I just couldn’t hold out anymore. I had to get a bigger space. I was shipping items every day, and I had also hired my first employees. We all needed space to work.”
Weddle decided to try a storefront presence when she saw the finished space at the front of the building.
She now has five employees and said the business is doing great so far.
“It’s fun, and I have an amazing team,” she said.
Weddle held her open house in mid-December, and the store saw more than 500 people on its first day, and hosted 20 local vendors.
The Fashion Exchange offers clothing, shoes and accessories for women, teens and children.
“We are also slowly building our men’s clothes offerings,” Weddle said. “We try to accommodate everybody. We have a lot of women that shop with us who work in very professional environments, and they are always looking for professional wear. Of course, we also have lots of teens looking for cute outfits. And we offer plus sizes.”
Clothing is new or gently used, and Weddle is accepting items for purchase.
“We want our customer to feel they’ve had the boutique experience, without the high prices,” Weddle said.
The store is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Weddle said she is planning another vendor event for springtime.
More information about the business is available on Facebook and at thefashionexchangeva.com.