After leaving Harvester, Gary Jackson plots Coves course

Hankins was the Harvester’s CEO until he stepped down in July 2020 to take a job in Wythe County’s government.

Jackson said that the town administration no longer saw the Harvester in the way he did.

“I don’t want to beat the town up, or anybody up,” Jackson said. “I loved working for the town. It was just time to go, I guess. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s just life. I wish nothing but the best for whatever the next chapter of the Harvester is.”

The town announced in February that it had hired Charlotte, North Carolina-based Micah Davidson, a Roanoke native, as the venue’s director of operations. Davidson’s Midwood Entertainment will book and staff shows. The venue will resume live music in September, said Mark Moore, who took over as assistant town manager in October.

“We’re excited about the future and look forward to what happens next at the Harvester,” Moore said.