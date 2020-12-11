Animal shelter reopens after brief shutdown

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is open to the public again after a monthslong shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After the surge in cases that the county saw a few months ago, we thought it best to close to the public,” said Animal Shelter Manager Cindy Brooks. “We have been open by appointment-only until this week.”

As soon as the doors were officially reopened, Jack and Savannah Pruitt, whose mother, Sarah, works for the Franklin County Public Safety Department, saw fit to read stories to one of the dogs temporarily housed at the shelter.

Dorka, a narcotics K-9 for the Rocky Mount Police Department, is currently in between handlers and spending some time at the shelter until she can be placed permanently.

“Savannah came to me recently and wanted to pick out a few books to read to Dorka,” her mother said. “So she picked the books, and I took her to read to the dog.”

“Dorka listened intently from her kennel and didn’t move until the story was over,” Brooks said.

Brooks said adopting pets, especially during the pandemic when people can feel isolated, helps to ease loneliness for the pets and their owners.