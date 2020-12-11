Animal shelter reopens after brief shutdown

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is open to the public again after a monthslong shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“After the surge in cases that the county saw a few months ago, we thought it best to close to the public,” said Animal Shelter Manager Cindy Brooks. “We have been open by appointment-only until this week.”
As soon as the doors were officially reopened, Jack and Savannah Pruitt, whose mother, Sarah, works for the Franklin County Public Safety Department, saw fit to read stories to one of the dogs temporarily housed at the shelter.
Dorka, a narcotics K-9 for the Rocky Mount Police Department, is currently in between handlers and spending some time at the shelter until she can be placed permanently.
“Savannah came to me recently and wanted to pick out a few books to read to Dorka,” her mother said. “So she picked the books, and I took her to read to the dog.”
“Dorka listened intently from her kennel and didn’t move until the story was over,” Brooks said.
Brooks said adopting pets, especially during the pandemic when people can feel isolated, helps to ease loneliness for the pets and their owners.
“People are flowing through again and visiting the animals, and the animals are loving it,” Brooks said.
The shelter is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required to enter the building.
In addition to finding forever homes for animals, the shelter is also accepting gifts of dog food, cat litter, wet cat and kitten food, laundry detergent, liquid fabric softener and chewy dog treats. Supplies can be dropped off or shipped to the shelter at 81 State St., Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
The shelter is also accepting monetary donations in hopes of adding an outdoor play yard for dogs to run, play and socialize in groups. The play yard is estimated to cost around $7,000.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to read to an animal, contact the shelter at 483-7440.
