Appalachian Power seeking public comment on water management plan

Appalachian Power is now accepting public comments on its water management plan for the Smith Mountain Project. The plan provides guidelines on water management at Smith Mountain Lake as well as downstream at Leesville Lake.

Community input on the water management plan is required every five years by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Individuals or organizations can provide comments on how Appalachian Power has performed in maintaining lake levels and its release of water downstream.

One major aspect of the water management plan is how Appalachian Power manages water levels during droughts and periods of flooding such as what happened in November. However, Appalachian Power spokesman George Porter warned that this current public comment period is concerning the years 2015 to 2019, so any comments concerning the most recent flooding would not be valid.

Porter added that anyone who chooses to participate in the current public comment period doesn’t have to provide a specific instance. Any general concerns or comments on instances between 2015 and 2019 will be accepted.