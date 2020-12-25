Artist fuses colorful glass, adjusts to pandemic-era art market

Nancy Erikson creates art by fusing pieces of hot glass.
A New Jersey native who lives in Union Hall, Erikson, 57, makes art in her home studio. “I do take a lot of inspiration from the beauty of the lake and the surrounding mountains,” she wrote.
Once a project manager for Bank of America, Erikson always had artistic inclinations but didn’t pursue them in earnest in until she retired from banking. A class she took in 2009 at the now-defunct Patrick Henry School of Craft and Design in Martinsville introduced her to fusing glass.
“What started as an interest to try something new turned into a lifetime passion,” she wrote. “You really are only limited by the size of the kiln and your imagination.”
The process involves using the heat of a kiln to join pieces of glass together. “The higher you take the heat of the kiln and the longer you keep your piece at that temperatures determines how much texture remains in your piece,” she wrote. “You can achieve different effects by controlling the temperature and time and with multiple firings of the kiln.”
The colorful pieces she creates include bowls, jewelry and works that hang on the wall like paintings.
“I also have been fortunate to travel extensively and am inspired by the natural beauty of the world and the cultures of the world,” she wrote. “I am drawn to color and fluid shapes but I also am drawn to nature scenes flowers and birds in particular and I can’t rule out jewelry. I like that too.”
When she can participate in live shows, her husband, Matt, and college-age son, Luke, have been her “muscle,” she wrote. “They help set up and take down shows and sometimes man the booth.”
Like most artists striving to find places to show and sell their works while social gatherings are restricted by the pandemic, Erikson has ended up taking part in online-only shows, such as the Blacksburg-based YMCA at Virginia Tech Virtual Craft Fair, which will stay active through Dec. 31.
She also has her glass pieces on display on sale in the marketplace at Illuminights, the walking tour of holiday lights at Explore Park in Roanoke County.
“As you can imagine it has been a tough year as most shows were canceled. I was able to do 4 shows that were held outdoors,” she wrote. “I have also tried to keep fresh work in galleries and shop.”
She hopes the art scene can get back to in-person shows next year, but in the meantime, “I have been taking some time to evaluate my goals as an artist and how I need to change my business in the COVID environment. That is an ongoing concern for me. I think 2021 will look different for the art marketplace and I need to see how I can leverage the new business environment.”
Meanwhile, she has the view to help with cranking out new work. “When I get in a creative rut, I have a bench outside my studio doors where I can take in the sounds of nature and the beauty of the water.”
For more about Erikson’s art, visit nancyeriksonfusedglass.com or Nancy Erikson Fused Glass on Facebook. For more about YMCA at VT Virtual Craft Fair, visit https://bit.ly/YMCAatVT.