Author to read from newest book at humane society Saturday

Author Angelique Archer will visit the Franklin County Humane Society on Saturday, Feb. 6, to read her latest book, “A Tale of Two Kitties.”

The children’s book is based on the true story of Archer’s adoption of a cat named Bean from the humane society’s adoption center.

The book tells the story of Archer’s cat, Taco, and how he reacted when she returned home with the new rescue, Bean.

Children are invited to attend the reading at noon and learn the impact one person can make on a rescue animal’s life.

Proceeds from purchases made from the humane society’s Purrfect Treasures store will benefit the rescue.

The book is also available for purchase on Amazon.com and at Barnes and Noble.

Archer works in law enforcement and lives in the mountains of Virginia with her husband, Taco and Bean, and two flying squirrels.

She was inspired by the alternate universe in the original Star Wars trilogy and began writing at age 11.

Archer has written several books and limited-edition short stories.