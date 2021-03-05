Be safe on the trails and on the water

Many will say this is due to its increased popularity, that there are more kayakers so there will be more accidents. Experts, however, point, not to the overall increase in paddlers, but to the increase of inexperienced and untrained paddlers. They note that in 2018 there were 109 drowning deaths recorded among kayakers and canoers. Out of those, only 22% had a life jacket on.

There was a time not long ago when you would need to go to a specialty outfitter if you wanted to purchase a kayak. There, you would not only get a kayak, but you would be properly outfitted for your safety and given advice and leads on training. Today, with the popularity boom of paddling sports, you can go to a big box store and leave with a bag of chips, a 2-liter Coke and a kayak.

This increased number of untrained kayakers and the winter melt season is a potentially dangerous mix. Expert kayakers will attest to the fact that this is an exciting time to paddle — water levels are always up during the early spring. But they will also be the first to point out there will be an increased amount of downed trees and other winter debris hidden in those waters. If you want to go kayaking on one of these warm spring-like days, but you are unable to define what a strainer or a sweeper are, nor are you trained on what to do when you come upon them, then you probably have no business going out.