Be safe on the trails and on the water

Outdoor enthusiasts call this time of the year the winter melt season. It’s when the long-range forecast reflects a consistent change from sub-freezing temperatures with wintry precipitation to a steady dose of mild daytime temperatures with little to no chance of any freeze. It is the first real dose of spring fever.
It’s a time of great excitement for folks who feel as if they have been in hibernation way too long. Outdoor recreational stores and Amazon begin dealing with large numbers of anxious folks looking to upgrade their gear and quickly. The hiking trails see a spike in visitations, and the creeks and rivers will experience the same increase from excited paddlers. I know this because I get the same crazed feeling of anxiousness myself every March.
But it is important to point out that although it is a season for justified excitement, it also needs to be a time of great caution. Experienced hikers and paddlers know exactly what I am referring to. However, the novice hiker and paddler will also feel that anxious excitement to go out into the wild during this season, and that can potentially be a formula for disaster. The winter melt season is notorious for an increase in accidents and tragically, even deaths.
Let’s begin with hiking cautions. Here’s the problem: Spring occurs in our minds at a much faster rate than it actually will in nature. People seem to believe that just because the temperature outside may spike one day at 60 degrees that it’s time to rush out and enjoy the outdoors. But in nature, winter melt is actually a slow and deliberate change that can take weeks to fully complete its process.
It happens every year. It will be a sunny, 60-degree day, you throw on your boots and long-sleeved shirt and head up the trail for an energetic spring hike. What you discover is that it is still winter on the ridgeline of the mountain and, with an unexpected wind, you experience temperatures that are barely above freezing. You may even still experience some snow cover on the trails. Then, if you don’t retreat out before dusk you are really in for chilling surprise.
My only “near death” experience hiking was a prime example. Several years ago, my wife and I anxiously went up Grayson Highlands because the weatherman announced a sunny, 55-degree, a perfect hiking day, and it was when we started out. The end result, however, was an unexpected windy snow squall that nearly killed us both. This did not occur in the winter months of January or February either, it was unexpected, and we were ill-prepared.
The point is: Hiking during the winter melt season is fine, but make sure that you are well-prepared with both your clothing and your gear. Expect the unexpected. By the way, if you believe that muddy trails are much safer than snow-covered trails, you are sorely mistaken.
Even greater caution is warranted for paddlers during this season. For the last 60 years the United States Coast Guard has collected statistics regarding boater accidents and mortality. Over the past 20 years, statistics have shown a steady decline in boating accidents and deaths. Except for kayakers, who, during that same period, have seen an increase.
Many will say this is due to its increased popularity, that there are more kayakers so there will be more accidents. Experts, however, point, not to the overall increase in paddlers, but to the increase of inexperienced and untrained paddlers. They note that in 2018 there were 109 drowning deaths recorded among kayakers and canoers. Out of those, only 22% had a life jacket on.
There was a time not long ago when you would need to go to a specialty outfitter if you wanted to purchase a kayak. There, you would not only get a kayak, but you would be properly outfitted for your safety and given advice and leads on training. Today, with the popularity boom of paddling sports, you can go to a big box store and leave with a bag of chips, a 2-liter Coke and a kayak.
This increased number of untrained kayakers and the winter melt season is a potentially dangerous mix. Expert kayakers will attest to the fact that this is an exciting time to paddle — water levels are always up during the early spring. But they will also be the first to point out there will be an increased amount of downed trees and other winter debris hidden in those waters. If you want to go kayaking on one of these warm spring-like days, but you are unable to define what a strainer or a sweeper are, nor are you trained on what to do when you come upon them, then you probably have no business going out.
I applaud anyone who wants to get into kayaking as a recreational sport, you will not be disappointed. But be smart. Wear a life jacket. Don’t be a statistic. Never paddle alone. Always test your gear before going out. Dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature. Above all else, get proper training.
If you want to get serious about kayaking, start by searching out a training program and finding a good club of experienced kayakers to join. Locally, we have one of the best around with the Creek Freaks of Franklin County. More information is available at www.playfranklincounty.com/205/Creek-Freaks.
Go out and enjoy the fun of our winter melt season, but be safe, smart and prepared.