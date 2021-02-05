Bill to fully repeal habitual offender law moves to House

Bill Stanley said he often encounters unfair aspects of the criminal justice system while helping people as their attorney. As a member of the Virginia Senate, he tries to fix those problems.

The Franklin County Republican is currently pushing for Virginia to fully repeal a criminal statute put into the state code in 1968 intended to get bad drivers off the roadways.

How the legislature got to this place is kind of confusing.

The General Assembly passed a law in 1968 allowing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to declare someone a “habitual offender” if they racked up numerous traffic-related convictions. The drivers would lose their license.

In 1999, the legislature partially repealed that statute. Here’s the odd part: people labeled at that time as habitual offenders were stuck with that designation.

Currently, 22 years later, there are still 32,000 Virginians who haven’t been able to shed that label. It’s hard to get their driving privileges restored. They’ll have to go to court. They’ll probably need a lawyer to help them.

And the penalties for getting caught driving with that label are harsh. If they’re caught driving twice, they face a felony conviction and mandatory minimum of one year in jail.