Bill to fully repeal habitual offender law moves to House

Bill Stanley said he often encounters unfair aspects of the criminal justice system while helping people as their attorney. As a member of the Virginia Senate, he tries to fix those problems.
The Franklin County Republican is currently pushing for Virginia to fully repeal a criminal statute put into the state code in 1968 intended to get bad drivers off the roadways.
How the legislature got to this place is kind of confusing.
The General Assembly passed a law in 1968 allowing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to declare someone a “habitual offender” if they racked up numerous traffic-related convictions. The drivers would lose their license.
In 1999, the legislature partially repealed that statute. Here’s the odd part: people labeled at that time as habitual offenders were stuck with that designation.
Currently, 22 years later, there are still 32,000 Virginians who haven’t been able to shed that label. It’s hard to get their driving privileges restored. They’ll have to go to court. They’ll probably need a lawyer to help them.
And the penalties for getting caught driving with that label are harsh. If they’re caught driving twice, they face a felony conviction and mandatory minimum of one year in jail.
“The label is near-impossible to remove, difficult to mitigate, and devastating to people’s livelihoods,” said Amy Woolard, director of policy for Legal Aid Justice Center. “It’s been too long, but certainly long enough for the 32,000 people who endure it.”
Stanley’s bill would repeal the remainder of the statute, making it easier for those thousands of people to be able to drive again. Depending on their driving record, they may have to complete driver safety or improvement programs in order to get their driving privileges restored.
The Senate passed his bill Jan. 25 on a bipartisan vote of 26-13. The bill heads to the House of Delegates for its consideration.
“We need to make a clean repeal of the habitual offender statute,” Stanley said. “We’re taking care of that kind of behavior in other ways. It’s arcane, and quite frankly, the time has come to complete the work that was started in 1999.”