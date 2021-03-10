Boat access ramp fees delayed until July 2022

A new boat ramp access fee was delayed following a recent decision from the Virginia General Assembly. The fee, which went into effect Jan. 1, is now set to start July 1, 2022.

Virginia legislators voted on the delay to allow the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources time to work with stakeholders to determine if the fees are the best way to fund the recreational access sites. There were concerns the fees could have unintended consequences for outfitters and education providers or pose an economic hardship to others.

The goal of the boat ramp access fee is to charge the growing number of individuals such as kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders who use the sites but don’t pay into maintaining the facilities. Individuals who purchase a hunting, fishing or trapping license or possess a Virginia boat registration provide funding for the facilities and are exempt from paying the access fee.

Before the delay, the cost of a daily access permit was set at $4 per person or an annual access permit could be purchased for $23. Both prices would have required a $1 per transaction license agent fee.