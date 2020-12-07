Body of missing man found

The body of a Glade Hill man, who went missing last Thursday night, was found in a nearby area from where he was last seen, according to a release from Sgt. Megan Patterson of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
On Dec. 4 around 7 p.m., James William "Bill" Gillespie, 65, had been seen leaving his home on foot in the area of Colonial Turnpike in Glade Hill, Patterson said in a release.
In a follow-up email Dec. 6, Patterson said Gillespie's body had been found, but gave no other information. "The investigation is ongoing but no foul play suspected at this time," Patterson wrote.
