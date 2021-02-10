Book club explores Washington's life and legacy

The Friends of the Booker T. Washington National Monument will begin reading the second book in its Booker T. Book Club on Thursday, Feb. 11 via Zoom.
The club is sponsored by the Friends group, which supports the park through volunteering, fundraising and hosting other activities.
Club members will meet virtually at 7 p.m. to begin discussing “Booker T. Washington: Volume 2: The Wizard of Tuskegee, 1901-1915,” by Louis R. Harlan.
The book club began last fall with the reading of Washington’s autobiography “Up From Slavery.”
“In that a part of our mission is to promote public awareness and appreciation of the legacy of Booker T. Washington, this book is suitable to make us aware of the work and character of Mr. Washington and provide a full understanding of his legacy,” said Book Club Leader Odette Board.
The club’s next phase of learning will come from reading the second volume of Harlan’s two-volume biography, which focuses of Washington’s life while building Tuskegee Institute, during Reconstruction.
According to the book’s cover, “Booker T. Washington was the most powerful Black American of his time or indeed of any time, and this volume captures him at his zenith.”
In the book, “Harlan reveals a complex personality – a man who cozied up to the white power structure, but who also worked tirelessly for black pride and black educational and economic advancement. Using federal patronage and the favor of white philanthropists, Washington created a personal political machine and employed ruthless methods of espionage to maintain it. Washington’s strategies sparked opposition from many articulate blacks who blamed his conciliatory approach for the upsurge in white supremacy that paralleled his rise to power.”
“The Friends wanted to help our members learn more about Booker T. Washington and his life and times,” said Board President Barbara Board. “We were meeting as a board on Zoom and trying to find ways to continue telling the Booker T. story during the pandemic given the park was closed. Face-to-face interpretations were not possible, so we saw the virtual book club as a way to tell the story while social-distancing.”
Once a month, book club members meet virtually to discuss Washington’s life and get a better understanding of how he surmounted challenges.
Each assigned book is assessed for content and length, and its chapters are grouped and read by members before the meeting.
Members take turns leading the group by developing presentations, including photos, background information and discussion questions, all geared toward helping fellow members gain a better understanding of Washington’s life and legacy.
Each book is studied for about four months.
“We all enjoy learning more about Dr. Washington’s life, and how to apply these life lessons to today’s issues,” said club member and Zoom coordinator Marsha Melkonian. “In these days, more people are finally realizing that Black lives matter, and we study race relations then and now.”
Any member of the Friends of Booker T. Washington Park is welcome to join the book club, and there is no joining fee.
Anyone interested in joining should contact Melkonian at marshamelk@hotmail.com.
For more information about the Friends of Booker T. Washington National Monument or to support the park, visit www.friendsofbookertw.org.