Book club explores Washington's life and legacy

The Friends of the Booker T. Washington National Monument will begin reading the second book in its Booker T. Book Club on Thursday, Feb. 11 via Zoom.

The club is sponsored by the Friends group, which supports the park through volunteering, fundraising and hosting other activities.

Club members will meet virtually at 7 p.m. to begin discussing “Booker T. Washington: Volume 2: The Wizard of Tuskegee, 1901-1915,” by Louis R. Harlan.

The book club began last fall with the reading of Washington’s autobiography “Up From Slavery.”

“In that a part of our mission is to promote public awareness and appreciation of the legacy of Booker T. Washington, this book is suitable to make us aware of the work and character of Mr. Washington and provide a full understanding of his legacy,” said Book Club Leader Odette Board.

The club’s next phase of learning will come from reading the second volume of Harlan’s two-volume biography, which focuses of Washington’s life while building Tuskegee Institute, during Reconstruction.

According to the book’s cover, “Booker T. Washington was the most powerful Black American of his time or indeed of any time, and this volume captures him at his zenith.”