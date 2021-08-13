The Franklin County Veterans' Memorial Commission is taking orders for bricks to be placed at the Franklin County Veterans' Memorial Park.

Bricks are placed at the Memorial in April and September - purchased bricks are installed by Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Sunday is the deadline for the latest orders.

A veteran is anyone who has served his or her country in the armed forces of the United States. One does not have to have been in combat or fought in a war to be considered a veteran.

Those wishing to order bricks are asked to complete a form and return it by the deadline to Franklin County Veterans' Memorial Commission Town of Rocky Mount, 345 Donald Avenue, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151.

The form is available at the municipal building and at various locations throughout Franklin County.

For questions, call (540) 483-0907 or email Cherie Compton: ccompton@rockymountva.org .