Burn ban begins Feb. 15
The Virginia Department of Forestry’s open air burning ban will begin Feb. 15 and continue until April 30.

The law bans open air burning before 4 p.m. if a fire is within 300 feet of woods or grass brushland leading into woodlands.

A fire must be attended at all times if it’s within 150 feet of woods or grassland that leads into woods, according to the forestry department. No fuel may be added, and no fire may be rekindled after midnight.

The law applies to campfires, warming fires, brush piles, household trash, stumps, fields or anything else that is capable of spreading fire, according to the forestry department.

Violating this law can result in a fine of up to $500, according to the forestry department.

More information is available at dof.virginia.gov.

