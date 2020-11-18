Burnt Chimney Elementary moves to virtual learning until Nov. 30

Burnt Chimney Elementary School has switched to all-virtual learning until Nov. 30 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will reopen using the hybrid schedule that has been standard for Franklin County Public Schools this semester, schools Superintendent Mark Church wrote in a letter sent Nov. 12 to families with children attending Burnt Chimney.

According to the letter, the staff member was at the elementary school Nov. 9 and potentially exposed others.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The school system received notice of the positive test result Nov. 12.

Those that the district has identified as possibly being exposed received notification immediately and are self-quarantining, Church wrote.

The school system is working with the Virginia Department of Health to trace whether anybody else might have had close contact with the infected staff member.

If someone is identified as having been at risk of exposure, they or their household will be contacted by the VDH, Church wrote.