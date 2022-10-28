Saturday, Oct. 29

All are invited. Free hot dogs, popcorn and treats at Trunk or Treat from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 60 Merriman Way Road, Moneta.

Epworth and Halesford United Methodist Church are hosting the Trunk or Treat. The Scruggs Fire Department Ladder Truck and a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Squad Car wil be there.

A Hodges Tractor hayride adds to the festivities. Rev. Jeffery T. White is the pastor of the two churches. For infiormation, contact Kaye Hancock with Halesford United Methodist Church by email: ktjomae@yahoo.com .

Wednesday, Nov 2

Smith Mountain Lake Harmeneers Barbershop Chorus 27th annual show will be presented in two locations this year.

Directed by Celie Homes, “Thru The Years’’ will reprise all audience favorities from the group’s last 10 annual shows.

The first show is scheduled for Timberlake United Methodist Church in Lynchburg at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 featuring Rustburg High School Vocal Ensemble directed by Susan Poindexter.

The second show is set for Radford Baptist Church on Radford Church Road in Moneta, Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

The Moneta performance features local performers Becki Fuzi and Marion Wetcher.

Guest singers are “Lets Sing,’’ a national, award-winning barbershop quartet.

Tickets are available in Moneta at the Smith Mountain Lake Visitors Center and Mamma Ann’s Gifts & Goodies, in Bedford at the Bedford Welcome Center and in Lychburg at Harmony Land and Homes and Givens Books or tickets can be purchased at the door.

For information about the Moneta show, call (540) 420-2677.

For information about the Lynchburg show, call (434) 851-9300.

Saturday, Nov. 5

The Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department’s annual fall vendor craft sale is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department on Virginia 40 west. The public is welcome to attend. Those interested in participating should text (540) 493-5890.

Family Fall Festival & Auto Fair on November 5, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Mill Creek Baptist Church at 6200 Henry Road in Henry. In addition to a free hotdog lunch, families can enjoy the Family Fall Festival & Auto Fair, Tee Freeman’s Full Throttle Cruisers, the Big Drop, a maze, games and inflatables, a slingshot, hayrides, barrel car train, balloon creations, bingo and more! First responders and other exhibitors will be on site. Door prizes will be given throughout the day.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Registration is open for the 2022 Franklin County Christmas Parade presented by the Rocky Mount Rotary Club and PlyGem is Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.

The theme is Dreaming of a White Christmas.

Register at this link: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAlpQLSdfHrJVunu…/viewform…#christmasparade #dreamingofawhitechristmas