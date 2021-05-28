SATURDAY, MAY 29
Music in the Mountains
Seph Custer will perform at Phoebe Needles Center Inc. in Callaway at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Bring a chair the event will be outside. Donations will be accepted for the youth summer camp program. More information is at phoebeneedles.org.
SUNDAY, MAY 30
Carl Scott & Glory Bound
At Greater Vision Church, 100 Hale St., Rocky Mount, featuring special guest Bobby Radford. For more information, call 493-2419.
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 2:15 to 6:15 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Toastmasters
The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
Community Fish Fry
VFM Post 10840 Penhook is having its annual community fish fry on June 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Snow Creek Fire and Rescue Squad, 7049 Snow Creek Road, Penhook. Fresh fish, fries, slaw, desserts and drink for $8 a meal. Pickup only. Proceeds will support post programs.
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
137th Homecoming Celebration
Mill Creek Baptist Church at 6200 Henry Road, Henry, will hold its 137th Homecoming Celebration on June 6 at 10 a.m. with Brian Goard as guest speaker. Concert by the White Family of Rocky Mount, followed by a covered dish lunch with safety precautions in place. All former members and friends are welcome.
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Anitoch Church of the Brethren, 2996 Callaway Road, Rocky Mount, from 2 to 7 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive
At Stik-Pak Solutions, 501 Commonwealth Parkway, Rocky Mount, from 1 to 5 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
Red Cross Blood Drive
At SMI Cold Therapy, 60 Commerce Road, Rocky Mount, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.