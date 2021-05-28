SATURDAY, MAY 29

Music in the Mountains

Seph Custer will perform at Phoebe Needles Center Inc. in Callaway at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Bring a chair the event will be outside. Donations will be accepted for the youth summer camp program. More information is at phoebeneedles.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 30

Carl Scott & Glory Bound

At Greater Vision Church, 100 Hale St., Rocky Mount, featuring special guest Bobby Radford. For more information, call 493-2419.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, 180 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, from 2:15 to 6:15 p.m. Details at redcrossblood.org.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Toastmasters

The Franklin County Toastmasters Club meets virtually every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call Leigh at 352-8631.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Community Fish Fry