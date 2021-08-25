Career fair planned for tomorrow

The Franklin Center and Virginia Career Works is partnering with the Reentry Council in Franklin County to host a career and resource fair on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 1-4 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Kathy Hodges, executive director of the Franklin Center for Advanced Learning and Enterprise, said the goal of the fair is to help returning citizens with gaining employment.
The fair is open to the public. Participants who visit three employers will receive a coupon for a free hot dog.
Those who are interested are encouraged to bring a resume.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!