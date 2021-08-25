 Skip to main content
Career fair planned for tomorrow
Career fair planned for tomorrow

The Franklin Center and Virginia Career Works is partnering with the Reentry Council in Franklin County to host a career and resource fair on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 1-4 p.m.

Kathy Hodges, executive director of the Franklin Center for Advanced Learning and Enterprise, said the goal of the fair is to help returning citizens with gaining employment.

The fair is open to the public. Participants who visit three employers will receive a coupon for a free hot dog.

Those who are interested are encouraged to bring a resume.

