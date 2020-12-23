Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital receives Pfizer vaccine

Carilion Clinic received 4,000 doses of the vaccine to distribute first to frontline health care workers who work directly with COVID-19 patients.

Initally, CFMH initially received 100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, although there will be more coming soon, Cline said. “We are able to get more as we need it.”

Because there are specific instructions for storing and using the vaccine and there are five doses in each vial, Cline said the hospital has had to coordinate the number of people who receive the vaccine at one time.

Everyone who received the vaccine has reported positive results and no lasting side effects, said Cline, who also received the vaccine.

“It was wonderful,” he added. “I have not had any side effects.”

Once the first round of the vaccine is distributed, a second dose will be needed 24 days later, Cline said.

“Every person who was given the vaccine received an appointment for that,” he added. “I feel confident that everyone will come back.”

As more doses of the vaccine become available, Cline said the rollout will continue to other non-hospital departments at Carilion, including at family medicine practices and VelocityCare.