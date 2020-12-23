Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital receives Pfizer vaccine

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital was one of several hospitals in the region to receive the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine last week.
“We’re very excited about our rollout here,” said Carl Cline, vice president and administrator of CFMH.
The vaccine arrived last Wednesday, and the hospital set up clinics for frontline health care workers who wanted to get vaccinated. Although it wasn’t mandatory, Cline said response to getting the vaccine has been positive.
“It’s interesting if you look on social media, and see people posting pictures of themselves getting the vaccine,” Cline said. “I think the message is that there are more and more people who are agreeing to take the vaccine.”
Martin Dittler, a certified registered nurse anesthetist and chief of anesthesia at CFMH, received his vaccine during the initial rollout.
“I was anxious to take it,” he said. “In fact, Mr. Cline gave me my shot.”
Dittler said he had been following the progress of the vaccine’s clinical trials to its final step of receiving emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. He said he felt confident in its efficacy.
“We knew they’d gone through every step just like they always would,” he said.
Carilion Clinic received 4,000 doses of the vaccine to distribute first to frontline health care workers who work directly with COVID-19 patients.
Initally, CFMH initially received 100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, although there will be more coming soon, Cline said. “We are able to get more as we need it.”
Because there are specific instructions for storing and using the vaccine and there are five doses in each vial, Cline said the hospital has had to coordinate the number of people who receive the vaccine at one time.
Everyone who received the vaccine has reported positive results and no lasting side effects, said Cline, who also received the vaccine.
“It was wonderful,” he added. “I have not had any side effects.”
Once the first round of the vaccine is distributed, a second dose will be needed 24 days later, Cline said.
“Every person who was given the vaccine received an appointment for that,” he added. “I feel confident that everyone will come back.”
As more doses of the vaccine become available, Cline said the rollout will continue to other non-hospital departments at Carilion, including at family medicine practices and VelocityCare.
“This is going to be an ongoing program in the weeks to follow,” Cline said.
After nearly 10 months of the pandemic, the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to increase, which means people should still remain vigilant by continuing to wear a mask, keep socially distant from others and practice regular hand washing, Cline said.
“We’re going to see a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
With the vaccine now being distributed, Dittler said patients who have been putting off routine procedures don’t need to wait any longer.
“People need to start coming for their visits to prevent having a real issue,” he said. “That’s what we’re here for.”