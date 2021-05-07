Carilion, Pigg River Baptist Association collaborate to vaccinate

Carilion Clinic and Pigg River Baptist Association partnered for several months to offer vaccination clinics to about 700 residents at the Pigg River Community Center in Rocky Mount. Many residents, who had no access to registration, were assisted by members of Carilion Clinic and the United Way. Pastor James C. Perkins, moderator of the association, recently thanked Carl Cline, vice president and administrator of Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital for the support, as well as for making a donation to the building.