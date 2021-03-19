CASA to hold virtual information session for volunteers

The Franklin County Court Appointed Special Advocate program is recruiting volunteers to serve as advocates for children. A virtual information session will be held March 24 at 6 p.m., with virtual training beginning April 8.

CASA volunteers are trained community volunteers, appointed by a judge to speak up for children who are involved in judicial proceedings related to abuse, neglect or children in need of supervision or services.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, have the ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing and be able to interact with people of various educational and ethnic backgrounds. They also need to pass state and federal background checks.

Individuals entering the program will receive 40 hours of training related to their volunteer duties and two additional hours of court observation.

After being sworn-in, CASA volunteers are mentored by an experienced volunteer for their first two cases. Volunteers should be able to commit to five to 10 hours a month after new recruit training and should be able to appear in court for hearings.