Christian Heritage Academy in Rocky Mount plans multi-stage expansion

A 40-year-old Christian school in Franklin County has plans to expand to accommodate and encourage rapidly growing enrollment.
“It’s just a very exciting time to know that there’s room for growth, and that families in our community are getting behind us and are excited to see what’s next,” said Melanie Cassady, director of academy relations for Christian Heritage Academy.
In the short term, the private religious school in Rocky Mount has entered into a partnership with Franklin Heights Church that will allow the school to have additional classrooms on the church’s campus in town.
“They are allowing us to use their facilities for an expansion campus starting next school year,” Cassady said. “That’s going to allow us to bring in even more students and families over the next several years.”
In the longer term, the school has plans to construct a completely new building at a new location to accommodate those additional students. The land for the proposed project, just east of the interchange of U.S. 220 and North Main Street in Rocky Mount, has already been purchased by a benefactor for the academy to use, Cassady said.
An architectural rending of the proposed building and its campus shows parking lots with sheltered drop-off areas, an eight-lane track, soccer and baseball fields, and sites where additional construction could take place.
The school first unveiled the plans during a May 1 event celebrating the 40th anniversary of its founding. In 1980, “a group of dads got together and wanted to start a Christian school in Franklin County,” Cassady said. “They found the property that we’re on now, 40 acres, and it had a house on it.”
For many years, the house was the school. Gradually, new buildings were added, including a gymnasium. “We’ve just reached certain limitations as far as the quality of our facilities and being able to expand on what we have,” she said.
Christian Heritage Academy continued in-person classes five days a week during the pandemic year. Cassady said that the buzz caused by that choice possibly contributed to new enrollments.
However, over the past decade, the school has seen enrollment steadily increase by about 7% each year. In 2019 and 2020, Christian Heritage Academy had 185 students, with grade levels ranging from preschool for 3-year-olds to high school seniors.
With the announcement of additional classes at Franklin Heights Church, families have enrolled about 85 more students. The newly offered classes range from preschool for 3-year-olds to second grade.
The school’s staff is expanding from 30 to 45 to manage two sites simultaneously.
School officials estimate that the new school’s construction could cost from $8 million to $10 million, Cassady said. In addition to discussions with private donors, the school is considering launching a public fundraising campaign in January 2022, with an aim to build the new facility in about five years.