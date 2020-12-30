Church fundraiser nets $1,800 for nonprofits

In the past years Halesford United Methodist and Epworth United Methodist churches have held an annual fundraiser, “String Beans, Corn and Peas Concert,” to help local food banks in Bedford, Rocky Mount and Roanoke. This year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the churches held a campaign called “Can You Spare $25?” The campaign, which was to provide assistance to area food banks in addition to a nonprofit, no-kill animal shelter, raised $1,800 for this effort.

Each of this year’s beneficiaries received $300, including Lake Christian Ministries, Heavenly Manna Food Bank, Stepping Stone Mission, Roanoke Rescue Mission, Henry Fork Service Center and Angels of Assisi.

Pastor Kelvin Edwards Sr. said he and the churches are grateful for the community’s generosity. “We recognize and thank all ministries who came together as a community to assist some of our most vulnerable brothers and sisters,” Edwards said. “May God expand your territory, and pour blessings over you and your missions.”