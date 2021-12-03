Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas is tonight

The annual Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas in Downtown Rocky Mount is tonight from 5:30 to 9.
Activities are staged on Franklin Street, and there is no admission charge.
Franklin Street is closed from the Angle Bridge to the intersection of Franklin Street and Floyd Avenue from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The event returns after a year's absence - last year it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2019 event was the 16th. It is staged by Community Partnership for Revitalization (CPR).
Here is a list of those events:
- 5:30 p.m. Biggest Little Parade
- 5:45 p.m. Christmas Tree Lighting
- 6 p.m. The North Pole with Santa Claus, Kids Activities and Kids Train Rides at the Depot
- 6 p.m. Raise the Barre Dancers at Franklin Glass
- 6 p.m. Hazy Mountain Spring Band at The Farmers' Market
- 6:30 p.m. A-List Dance Academy at Holley Insurance
- 6:45 p.m. Downtown Pickers at The Farmers' Market
- 7:45 p.m. Helms Werner Edition at The Farmers' Market