Community finds it is better to give than to receive

Recently a group of Smith Mountain Lake residents and representatives of local churches had the opportunity to test the theory that it’s better to give than to receive – and it proved to be true. Call it luck — or maybe divine intervention — but they recently learned about one woman’s simple request: to feel the sunshine on her face.
Michele Tarantino has been described by friends as a natural athlete, intelligent, with great style and a radiant personality. Michele and her husband of 26 years, Jim, are long-time Smith Mountain Lake residents who have been active in the community for years, including with the Smith Mountain Arts Council’s Lake Players.
“It was with the Lake Players and church productions that I really got to know Michele and Jim,” friend Nancy King recalled. “Michele helped so much with costumes, make-up, wigs, stage props and giving good feedback on what she saw. She’s a hard worker, has great ideas and is always willing to help wherever she could.”
Another friend, Connie Canova, added, “What I recall most about Michele is, when she comes in a room, she is like a bright shining light. Always sweet, positive, happy and helpful, especially with our Lake Players. You have to love a person like that!”
Michele’s aptitude for numbers led to a career in accounting where she served in top management positions, national and international, with firms such as CPI, Carilion Clinic and Renown Health. Jim’s education and career in computer science led to positions as a tech support specialist.
Together the couple earned and enjoyed the rewards of business success, and in 1996, the couple purchased a home at the lake as an investment for retirement.
“Michele and I lived most of our lives in communities near bodies of water. We fell in love with this area because of the lake but we stayed because we fell in love with the people,” Jim said. “We have never lived in one place as long as we have here at SML. We have family and so many friends that have become extended family. We love them all.”
The couple moved to Nevada in 2015, but four years later, Michele was diagnosed with ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord causing loss of muscle control.
“When Michele’s career took us to Nevada it was painful to leave, but we knew we would return. That return was planned for our retirement,” Jim said. “Michele’s sickness hastened that decision.”
After research and guidance, the couple moved back to their home in Moneta.
Now bound to a wheelchair and unable to walk or talk, Michele communicates with her eyes. A blink means “yes,” and she uses the universal code for “no” with a slight head motion. She and Jim communicate with each other using a large, clear plastic card imprinted with the alphabet and symbols. Jim holds up the card while Michele looks at certain letters to spell out words.
Unable to swallow, Michele receives nutrition through a feeding tube, and her daily routine such as bathing, dressing, grooming and changing positions, are now impossible without caregivers like Jim.
Because she’s confined to her wheelchair, couch or bed, Michele longed for one simple wish. She wanted to sit outside and feel the sun on her face; however, that was all but impossible, as the only access outside was to a weathered and decayed deck that could not support Michele and her 450-pound wheelchair.
When word spread about the couple’s need for a new deck, friends pitched in immediately to help.
“Of course we will! What do you need?” Vicki Gardner replied, when asked by Charlene Maresca if she and her husband, Tim, would help.
Volunteers of all ages and building knowledge signed up to help work on the COVID-compliant project. After two days the scaffolding was up, rotten boards were thrown in the Dumpster, and new decking was well underway.
The crew worked together like a well-oiled machine, and the final result was a sturdy, code-compliant structure upon which many new friendships were formed. “This is the most rewarding and fulfilling volunteer effort I’ve ever served on,” said Tim Gardner.
Jim expressed his and Michele’s gratitude at the outpouring of support and love for all the help on the deck.
“The deck project with so many volunteers has been the most visual representation of God’s love. I want them to know that every time we look at or go out on the deck, we are reminded of the many people who came out here to help us. Many are good friends, and many were people we had never met before, but are now considered friends,” Jim said.
“This is truly a lasting gift of immeasurable quantity. We pray that everyone involved can feel our love and gratitude for the good they have done to improve our safety and everyday lives,” he added. “Michele and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts and may God bless every one of you.”