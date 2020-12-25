Community finds it is better to give than to receive

Together the couple earned and enjoyed the rewards of business success, and in 1996, the couple purchased a home at the lake as an investment for retirement.

“Michele and I lived most of our lives in communities near bodies of water. We fell in love with this area because of the lake but we stayed because we fell in love with the people,” Jim said. “We have never lived in one place as long as we have here at SML. We have family and so many friends that have become extended family. We love them all.”

The couple moved to Nevada in 2015, but four years later, Michele was diagnosed with ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord causing loss of muscle control.

“When Michele’s career took us to Nevada it was painful to leave, but we knew we would return. That return was planned for our retirement,” Jim said. “Michele’s sickness hastened that decision.”

After research and guidance, the couple moved back to their home in Moneta.