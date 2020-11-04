Community health survey now underway

Franklin County citizens have a chance to express their concerns about health problems through a new survey offered by Carilion Clinic.
Health professionals and nonprofit leaders would love it if everyone in the county participated in the Franklin County Area Community Health Assessment.
“We want to hear from people, and the only way that we know how to do that effectively is to hear from them, through the words of the survey, what their needs are,” said Pamela Chitwood, who works for United Way of Roanoke Valley as the Franklin County Community Impact associate director. “The sooner we get our information, the sooner we’ll jump back in and get to work.”
Carilion issues health assessment surveys every three years for all the communities the nonprofit health system serves, including Franklin County. “We have just kicked off the 2021 assessment,” said Molly Roberts, a planning and community development analyst at Carilion in Roanoke. “One of the biggest and most important steps is the community health survey.”
The survey of about 40 questions can be filled out online, with paper versions also available. Collecting this feedback serves purpose of “helping us figure out health needs and what priorities should be for the area, to help us out with planning the next few years,” Roberts said.
The online version starts with a single link for all the localities covered by Carilion, then gives the respondent the ability to choose the questionnaire for their community. It will be available on the web through the end of January 2021. Paper versions, which are being distributed by some of the organizations working with Carilion, will be due back sooner.
The survey allows for participation from people who might not otherwise be heard in the discussions of where hospital and human services workers should channel their efforts. “This is a way not to get lost,” Chitwood said.
Partners in the endeavor include Healthy Franklin County (a United Way program), Virginia Department of Health, Piedmont Community Services, the Franklin County Office on Aging (run by Franklin County Parks and Recreation), Bernard Healthcare Center free clinic and more. Representatives from partner organizations work together to evaluate the results of the surveys and come up with ways to address the highlighted problems.
Support Local Journalism
The survey focuses on what socioeconomic factors, health-related behaviors, aspects of physical environment and challenges to accessing health care affect the participants. “It’s not just looking at their medical needs, it’s also their environment, their communities,” said Betty Robertson, a community health educator at Carilion in Franklin Country.
The results pull in “your governments, law enforcement, nonprofits,” Robertson said. “It’s an excellent tool.”
The Healthy Franklin County program arose as a direct response to needs identified in the 2013 assessment. Obesity, heart disease and diabetes emerged high on the list produced in 2014 as a result of the data collection. Considering that list, stakeholders involved agreed, “We need to get a collaboration of all the folks here in Franklin County who have some programs that they want to offer,” and the resulting project involved the Franklin County YMCA, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Franklin County Public Schools, county parks and rec, food providers and others, Chitwood said.
The county’s more than 20 Community Giving Gardens started from that 2014 combining of resources. The United Way distributes vegetables grown in those gardens to food banks and soup kitchens. “We still have volunteers from 2014 who are working still in 2020, growing foods and donating them,” Chitwood said, adding that a garden at Franklin Heights Church in Rocky Mount has grown more than 2,300 pounds of food this year.
The 2018 assessment results, available on Carilion’s website, listed issues including access to primary care and its high cost, access to dental and mental health services, difficulties with transportation, alcohol and drug use and a culture in which healthy behaviors aren’t a priority. The report further detailed efforts already underway to address some of those problems, such as Healthy Franklin County and the Community Giving Gardens, Carilion’s Opioid Task Force, and resources for patients without insurance. The report also noted what problems were outside Carilion’s ability to address directly, such as dental care and transportation obstacles.
Other partners can fill those gaps. The Franklin County Office on Aging increased its transportation for seniors in response to that need, Robertson said. “They have a lot more vans picking up and delivering people to their appointments and such, which is a big help, because some of these people, with their insurance providers,” will be sent ride-share app drivers unfamiliar with the neighborhoods who end up causing patients to miss multiple appointments. The alternative offered by the Office on Aging is “a very well-used service.”
The data gathered through the assessment can also help Carilion and partner nonprofits apply for grants.
A major difference in the process this time around is that the representatives from the organizations on the assessment team are having to meet via video conference as a COVID-19-related precaution. “We are doing everything virtually, but it’s worked out well so far,” Robertson said.
To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021CHA.
Previous survey results can be found at www.carilionclinic.org/community-health-assessments#franklin-county.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!