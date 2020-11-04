Community health survey now underway

Franklin County citizens have a chance to express their concerns about health problems through a new survey offered by Carilion Clinic.

Health professionals and nonprofit leaders would love it if everyone in the county participated in the Franklin County Area Community Health Assessment.

“We want to hear from people, and the only way that we know how to do that effectively is to hear from them, through the words of the survey, what their needs are,” said Pamela Chitwood, who works for United Way of Roanoke Valley as the Franklin County Community Impact associate director. “The sooner we get our information, the sooner we’ll jump back in and get to work.”

Carilion issues health assessment surveys every three years for all the communities the nonprofit health system serves, including Franklin County. “We have just kicked off the 2021 assessment,” said Molly Roberts, a planning and community development analyst at Carilion in Roanoke. “One of the biggest and most important steps is the community health survey.”

The survey of about 40 questions can be filled out online, with paper versions also available. Collecting this feedback serves purpose of “helping us figure out health needs and what priorities should be for the area, to help us out with planning the next few years,” Roberts said.