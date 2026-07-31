Topical Furry Friends In need of forever homes: Scarlet and Tanya Jul 31, 2026 Jul 31, 2026 0 1 of 2 Scarlet, domestic short hair Tanya, domestic short hair Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scarlet, domestic short hairkAmq62FE:7F= $42C=6E 42>6 E@ E96 25@AE:@? 46?E6C 7C@> 2?@E96C D96=E6C] $96VD D9J 2?5 :D AC@323=J ?@E E96 7:CDE <:EEJ E@ 2AAC@249 G:D:E@CD] w@H6G6C[ E9:D =@G6=J =25J 56D6CG6D 2EE6?E:@?] ~?46 D96 F?56CDE2?5D E92E A6@A=6 ;FDE H2?E E@ A6E 96C D:=<J D@7E 7FC[ D96 H:== 92AA:=J C@== @?E@ 96C 324< 2?5 D66< @FE 36==J CF3D] $42C=6E :D =@@<:?8 7@C 2 A2E:6?E[ =@G:?8 9@>6 H96C6 D96 42? F?H:?5 2?5 C6=2I 2E 96C A246] $96 86ED 2=@?8 H:E9 @E96C 42ED 2?5 5@6D?VE >:?5 <:5D H9@ C6DA64E 96C DA246] $42C=6E :D ` J62C @=5[ DA2J65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Amk9am%2?J2[ 5@>6DE:4 D9@CE 92:Ck^9am kAm%2?J2 H2D 232?5@?65 :? 2? @FE5@@C 42E 4@=@?J H9:=6 D96 H2D AC68?2?E] p=@?6 2?5 27C2:5[ E9:D `\J62C\@=5 C2:D65 96C <:EE6?D 367@C6 D96 H2D D4@@A65 FA 2?5 3C@F89E E@ E96 25@AE:@? 46?E6C] s6DA:E6 2== E92E D96VD 366? E9C@F89[ %2?J2 :D DH66E 2?5 27764E:@?2E6] }@H E92E D96VD 6?5FC65 D@ >F49 @? 96C @H? :? DF49 2 D9@CE DA2?[ %2?J2 H2?ED 2 BF:6E[ :?5@@C\@?=J 7@C6G6C 9@>6 H96C6 D96 H@?VE 92G6 E@ H@CCJ 23@FE H96C6 96C ?6IE >62= 4@>6D 7C@>] $96 H@F=5 4C2G6 2? :?5@@C\@?=J DA246 H:E9 96C @H? 365] %2?2J :D 8@@5 H:E9 @E96C 42ED 2?5 C6DA64E7F= 49:=5C6?] $96 :D DA2J65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Am People are also reading… Franklin County residents bash supervisors on data center discussions Complaint filed against Franklin County leaders Governor visits Smith Mountain Lake to emphasize water conservation in drought Franklin County adds 1% sales tax to the ballot this November Finding 'Project Flash:' How Franklin County residents learned the county was talking to a data center developer Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs Appalachian Power again reducing water releases from SML amid drought Franklin County girls basketball coach leaving for Roanoke College Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Report: NASCAR will relocate The Clash from Bowman Gray Stadium to Daytona Five MLB teams that will be most aggressive at trade deadline Virginia's sexual and domestic violence agencies are struggling to meet demand James Madison coaches thinking about five-in-five rule After vehicle chase, Franklin County deputies arrest man for felonies ‘Uncompetitive’: Rep. Morgan Griffith holds significant fundraising lead in 9th District race kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^A=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>QmA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>Qm25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m @C 42== dc_\cgh\bch`]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular In need of forever homes: Licorice and Skittles Licorice, domestic short hair Watch Now: Related Video Counties with the most gun deaths A1 Minute! July 17, 2026: Richmond’s music scene, Plans for Lumpkin’s Slave Jail Pavilion; Top 5 A1 Minute! July 17, 2026: Richmond’s music scene, Plans for Lumpkin’s Slave Jail Pavilion; Top 5 A1 Minute! July 16, 2026: Mix at Martin; Flying Squirrels Winter Festival; Rebuilding Monroe Ward A1 Minute! July 16, 2026: Mix at Martin; Flying Squirrels Winter Festival; Rebuilding Monroe Ward A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide A1 Minute! July 1, 2026: Restaurants facing lower customer traffic; Crescent Simple Syrups; Fireworks guide