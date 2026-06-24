Topical Furry Friends In need of forever homes: Feather and Wesley Jun 24, 2026 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Feather, mixed breed Wesley, domestic short hair Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Feather, mixed breedkAmu62E96C :D ;FDE ` J62C @=5 2?5 H6:89D 2 A6C764E bg A@F?5D] $96VD 7F?[ A=2J7F= 2?5 27764E:@?2E6] $96VD D>2CE 2?5 6?;@JD =62C?:?8 ?6H EC:4<D] $96 2=D@ =@G6D A=2J:?8 H:E9 96C E@JD 2?5 H:E9 @E96C 5@8D] $96 :D D2:5 E@ 86E 2=@?8 H:E9 @E96C 5@8D 2?5 E6DE65 H6== H:E9 42ED] u62E96C :D 4C2E6 EC2:?65 2?5 8@@5 H:E9 <:5D] $96 :D DA2J65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Amk9am(6D=6J[ 5@>6DE:4 D9@CE 92:Ck^9amkAm(6D=6J :D `` J62CD @=5 2?5 :D 46CE2:?=J 2E 2? 286 H96C6 96 D9@F=5 ?@E 36 =:G:?8 2E E96 25@AE:@? 46?E6C] %9:D DH66E 8FJ :D =@@<:?8 7@C 2 C6E:C6>6?E 9@>6 2?5 @?=J H2?ED E@ 36 4FC=65 FA @? 2 4@F49 H:E9 9:D A6CD@?] (6D=6J 92D E96 >@DE 92?5D@>6 52C< 8C2J 2?5 H9:E6 >2C<:?8D[ H9:49 2C6 D@>6E:>6D C676CC65 E@ 2D 2 Q4@H 42E]Q w6VD D62C49:?8 7@C 2 =@H\<6J[ :?5@@C\@?=J 9@>6 H96C6 96 42? 36 496C:D965] w6 :D ?6FE6C65[ G244:?2E65[ >:4C@49:AA65 2?5 9@FD6 EC2:?65]k^Am People are also reading… Franklin County schools make deep cuts, still expected to finish year over budget Early look at Virginia Tech's 2026 Week 5 opponent Pitt Campers start their paddleboarding journey on Smith Mountain Lake SML Lions Club awards scholarships to eight graduates Town recognized for Rocky Mount Fest success No-wake zones around Independence Day fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake Virginia Tech hires Florida Atlantic's White as new AD Corey Feldman hospitalized after medical emergency on flight Diamond Avenue residents ask for solutions to a longtime problem Franklin County High School senior eager to teach farming to next generation 59 cats die in one of Roanoke region's worst recent house fires involving animals Norovirus spreads among Appalachian Trail hikers in Virginia Drought conditions mean it's time to cut back water use, Spanberger says Special prosecutor declines charges against former Patrick County administrator Update: General Assembly approves budget deal kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E uC2?<=:? r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^FC=5676?D6]4@>^Gb^009EEAi^A=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>00jPP{G*K:4xP?+G~g~>(E!EC+7|30dy#vx{d4|4z$~c!w\{?!:\}f4~6fK*t{gh:6=H:E(G~bg_D096A{2s&@*f<*Bshrdyu68SQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m[ 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm25@AE:@?DoA=2??65A6E9@@5C@4<J>@F?E]4@>k^2m @C 42== dc_\cgh\bch`]k^Am 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular In need of forever homes:Emmagen and Harriett Emmagen (Siamese) and Harriett (domestic short hair) In need of forever homes: Ground Beef and Yahtzee Ground Beef, domestic short hair Watch Now: Related Video Sen. Stuart talks about budget negotiations Sen. Lucas introduces the budget conference report Sen. Lucas introduces the budget conference report Cannabis Edibles Are Taking Over The Marijuana Market Cannabis Edibles Are Taking Over The Marijuana Market Sen. Lucas makes opening remarks at meeting of Senate Finance and Appropriations Sen. Lucas makes opening remarks at meeting of Senate Finance and Appropriations