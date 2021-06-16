COURT DAYS 2021
After performing the graduation ritual of turning the tassel, Mason Bowling takes a selfie to document his change in academic status at Frank…
Wren Williams' margins in Patrick and Henry counties were too much for incumbent Charles Poindexter to overcome in his home base of Franklin County.
Franklin County has a shortage of housing, both rental properties and homes for sale. Affordability is also a big gap.
Join in during the month of June for a “Milk Does a Body Good” dairy fundraising challenge.
After two years of cancellations due to the weather and COVID-19, Rocky Mount’s Community Partnership is once again hosting Court Days with th…
The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in April (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the …
The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission is looking for public input before moving forward with plans to create no-wakesurfing zones at …
Seniors in the Class of 2021 at Franklin County High School will receive their diplomas in a weeknight Commencement ceremony Thursday that wil…
Abby Anderson, 17, also served as a student member of the Franklin County School Board this past year. "I’ve been able to witness history being made," she said.
Hamadeh and another man were arrested at Smith Mountain Lake Community Park in 2019 after two juveniles told lifeguards a woman was being attacked on a nearby beach.