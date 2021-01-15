COVID-19 update

At press time, 215,101 people have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 24,429 people fully vaccinated across Virginia.

In Franklin County, 1,098 doses have been administered with 56 people fully vaccinated. In Henry County, 1,260 doses were administered with 111 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 18 doses were admininstered with one person fully vaccinated, and 243 doses were given in Patrick County, with nine people fully vaccinated.

Because the vaccine supply is limited, VDH is offering it in phases. Currently, vaccines are available to those in phases 1a and 1b. Phase 1a includes health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1b includes people age 75 and older and frontline essential workers such as first responders, child care and pre-K through 12th grade teachers and staff, food and agriculture workers, grocery store workers and mail carriers.

VDH has created a survey for residents to use to find out which phase they fit into, as well as be notified when the vaccine is available for them. The survey and more information about each phase are available at vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine or by calling the VDH hotline at 877-275-8343.