COVID-19 update

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 2,109 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 70 hospitalizations and 20 deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 310,890 this week. The state reports 16,948 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 4,654.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 2,364 cases, with 201 hospitalizations and 47 deaths. Martinsville has had 901 cases, with 87 hospitalizations and 27 deaths. Patrick County has reported 667 cases, including 71 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.