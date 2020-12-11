COVID-19 update

At press time, Virginia Department of Health reported 1,854 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 66 hospitalizations and 19 deaths.
Cases in Virginia topped 271,043 this week. The state reports 15,723 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 4,335.
Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 2,117 cases, with 192 hospitalizations and 43 deaths. Martinsville has had 800 cases, with 81 hospitalizations and 27 deaths. Patrick County has reported 552 cases, including 67 hospitalizations and 28 deaths.
