Crews remove more than 20 million pounds of debris

Crews working for Appalachian Power removed a record 10,417 tons of debris from Smith Mountain and Leesville lakes, nearly doubling the previous mark set in 2019 of 5,731 tons, according to a news release from George Porter, Appalachian spokesman.

Leesville Lake accounted for 7,457 tons of the overall debris collected with the remaining 2,960 tons coming from Smith Mountain Lake, Porter said. Debris collected at Leesville Lake more than doubled from its previous record of 3,011 tons set last year. Debris collected at Smith Mountain Lake increased slightly from 2,720 tons collected last year.

“This is just an unbelievable amount of debris that these guys were able to remove in 2020,” said David Bailey, Appalachian Power manager in charge of debris removal. “This team worked under extreme conditions, sometimes 10- or 12-hour days, six days a week to get this done. To remove this amount of debris in a safe and environmentally conscious manner speaks volumes about the crews performing this work.”

Crews from both Appalachian Power and contractor Clifton F. Byrd and Sons Inc., patrolled the 600 miles of shoreline between Smith Mountain and Leesville lakes. Lake debris, which consists of natural debris such as tree limbs, trunks and other large vegetation, was mainly removed using an excavator on a 40-foot barge.