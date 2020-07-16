Three arrested in Henry shooting

By BRIANA BARKER
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday deputies had arrested a third man in connection with Tuesday’s shootings in Henry that left one man dead and another wounded.
On Wednesday, deputies arrested two men in connection to the shooting, according to Sgt. Megan Patterson in a news release. Te’sean Brooks, 19, of Hardy was charged with malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Qushawn Manns, 20, of Rocky Mount, was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling. Brooks is currently being held at Franklin County Jail, and Manns is being held at Western Virginia Regional Jail. Both are being held without bond. On Thursday, deputies also arrested Treavon Taylor, 20, of Hardy and charged him with one count of robbery in residence, Patterson said. Taylor is being held without bond at the Franklin County Jail.
Around 4:30 a.m. on July 13, FCSO received a 911 call reporting shots fired at a home near the 100 block of Salthouse Branch Road. Upon arrival, FCSO along with Virginia State Police and Franklin County Public Safety, found Justin Prillaman, 20, deceased and James Matthew Prillaman, 18, wounded. Matthew was taken to the hospital, and no updates have been given on his condition, Patterson said.
No further details on what occurred at the Henry home have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
A GoFund Me page has been set up by Hailey Smith, to help with funeral expenses for Justin and medical bills for Matthew. At press time more than $2,700 had been raised. Smith said she just wanted to take some of the pressure off the family. She graduated with Matthew from Franklin County High School in June. Justin was also an FCHS graduate, class of 2018. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Lt. Nolen at 483-6662.
