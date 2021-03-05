Since they first met in the eighth grade, Bobby Pollock and Collin Richardson envisioned they would go into business together. On Saturday, that dream will come to fruition when Crooked Road Apothecary opens on Franklin Street in downtown Rocky Mount.

“Most of our products are mainly CBD products,” Richardson said.

Derived from the hemp plant, CBD stands for cannabidiol, and is commonly used to address anxiety, stress and insomnia, according to an article published by Harvard Health Publishing by Harvard Medical School.

Crooked Road Apothecary sells CBD products, including roll-ons, gummy chews, creams and bath bombs, as well as herbal products to buyers 21 and older.

The duo spent time researching products before deciding which ones they wanted in their store. “Everything we have is third-party tested,” Richardson said.

While the Mayo Clinic said CBD products are often well-tolerated, side effects, including dry mouth, diarrhea, reduced appetite, drowsiness and fatigue, have been reported.