Deadline for brick orders is Tuesday

The Franklin County Veterans Memorial Commission is taking orders for memorial bricks to be placed at the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park.
Brick orders are placed in April and September each year, and the purchased ones are installed by Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
Order deadlines are Tuesday, April 5 and Monday, Aug. 15.
Order forms are from the Town of Rocky Mount, 345 Donald Avenue, Rocky Mount.
For question or comments, call (540) 483-0907 or email Cherie Compton: compton@rockymountva.org .