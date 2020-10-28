Drive-thru flu clinic vaccinates 60

The Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District offered a drive-thru seasonal flu clinic at the Rocky Mount Fire Department on North Main Street on Oct. 23. There were 60 people who took advantage of the free vaccine, according to Nancy Bell, the district’s population health manager and public information officer.

First responders, EMS and members of the VDH’s Medical Reserve Corps staffed the clinic, which was hosted by WPHD, Franklin County Public Safety and the Rocky Mount Fire Department.

Influenza, also called the flu, is highly contagious and generally spreads from person-to-person when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Typical flu symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue.

Vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza, Bell said, adding that the health district can set up a flu clinic to vaccinate at area businesses or other organizations.

For more information, call the West Piedmont Health District, Franklin County office at 484-0292 or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/flu.