Empty bowls help fill hungry tummies

This year’s 12th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser at Ferrum College on Nov. 15 featured just that — empty bowls.

In the past, the fundraiser consisted of a sit-down lunch of soup served in handcrafted bowls. This year, however, due to the pandemic, the event featured empty bowls placed atop socially distanced tables.

To ensure COVID-19 restrictions were followed at the Nov. 15 event, advance reservations were required, and only 20 participants were allowed to enter the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall at once.

While the event was free, the handcrafted bowls, as well as more than 100 handmade bowl cozies (fabric holders that make handling a hot bowl easier) and more than 100 face masks, also handmade, were offered for sale. Artists from around the region also donated handmade jewelry, sculptures, wooden cutting boards and other artwork to be sold at the event.

Artist Nell Fredericksen, who helped coordinate the event, said each of the bowls was handcrafted by students, community members and professional potters, including members of the Blue Ridge Potters Guild.

“The artistic community behind this is really kind of humbling,” she said.