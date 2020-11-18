Empty bowls help fill hungry tummies

This year’s 12th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser at Ferrum College on Nov. 15 featured just that — empty bowls.
In the past, the fundraiser consisted of a sit-down lunch of soup served in handcrafted bowls. This year, however, due to the pandemic, the event featured empty bowls placed atop socially distanced tables.
To ensure COVID-19 restrictions were followed at the Nov. 15 event, advance reservations were required, and only 20 participants were allowed to enter the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in Franklin Hall at once.
While the event was free, the handcrafted bowls, as well as more than 100 handmade bowl cozies (fabric holders that make handling a hot bowl easier) and more than 100 face masks, also handmade, were offered for sale. Artists from around the region also donated handmade jewelry, sculptures, wooden cutting boards and other artwork to be sold at the event.
Artist Nell Fredericksen, who helped coordinate the event, said each of the bowls was handcrafted by students, community members and professional potters, including members of the Blue Ridge Potters Guild.
Support Local Journalism
“The artistic community behind this is really kind of humbling,” she said.
Fredericksen said in a normal year, she invites potters to a “throwdown” event to make between 400 and 500 bowls. This year, because it wasn’t known what impact the pandemic would have, the group scaled back its efforts to about half of that total, Fredericksen said.
“They volunteer their time to just come down,” she said. “I order pizza, and we throw bowls.”
Proceeds from the Empty Bowls event supports the Panther Packs program at Ferrum Elementary School. The weekend food program feeds between 55 and 80 students, according to Franklin County School Board Chair Julie Nix, who attended the event Nov. 15.
In a typical year, the fundraiser nets about $8,000 for the food program, Fredericksen said. According to a post to the Empty Bowls event page on Facebook, this year’s event brought in more than $4,700.
Nonetheless, Fredericksen said she is grateful for the generosity and support from the community especially when the pandemic has forced the cancellation of so many other annual events.
“It’s been more needed this year than any other,” she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!