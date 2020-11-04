Exchange Milling marks 80 years in business

One of Rocky Mount’s oldest companies is celebrating a milestone this year.
Built in 1938, Exchange Milling Co. opened for business more than 80 years ago on July 1, 1940. Farmers would bring their grain and exchange it for flour, hence the name Exchange Milling or EMCO, according to a historical timeline of the business.
Bruce Layman, who first bought into Exchange Milling in 1999, bought the rest of it to become the sole owner in 2008, according to his wife, Pam.
The business had been a fixture at the corner of Hale and Franklin streets in downtown Rocky Mount until a fire on Nov. 1, 2015. Fire crews arrived at the mill about 1:30 a.m. that morning and fought the blaze for nearly 18 hours.
In an article published in The Roanoke Times on March 27, 2016, Jeff Rakes, who was then chief of the Rocky Mount Fire Department, said it was the worst fire that he’d ever seen. It was believed the fire was the second largest in Franklin County history—the largest was the MW Manufacturing plant in the 1970s.
However, just weeks after the fire, the Laymans and Paul Shively bought property on Virginia 40 just outside town limits that once housed 84 Lumber Co. and divided it between them, according to the article. The Laymans had a new mill built, moved their Foothills Farm Supply business that was located on Six Mile Post Road to the new property and also opened West Franklin Mercantile, which sells clothing, shoes and accessories.
For a 2016 Exchange Milling calendar, titled “Surviving the Fire,” Pam Layman collected photographs along with a historical perspective from Calvin Hudson, whose father, Albert Hudson, purchased the lot where the original mill was located. Albert Hudson, his brother, Arther, along with brothers Ben and Elijah Clements, built the mill.
According to the calendar history, Exchange Milling started as a flour mill and sold “Honest Abe” and “Snow White” flour brands, as well as a darker brand of flour known as “King of Values.” There also were two brands of cornmeal, including “Log Cabin” and “Honey Bee.”
While the Laymans had planned a customer appreciation event to celebrate Exchange Milling’s 80th year in business, it has since been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Located at 1380 Franklin St. in Rocky Mount, Exchange Milling is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
