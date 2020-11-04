Exchange Milling marks 80 years in business

One of Rocky Mount’s oldest companies is celebrating a milestone this year.

Built in 1938, Exchange Milling Co. opened for business more than 80 years ago on July 1, 1940. Farmers would bring their grain and exchange it for flour, hence the name Exchange Milling or EMCO, according to a historical timeline of the business.

Bruce Layman, who first bought into Exchange Milling in 1999, bought the rest of it to become the sole owner in 2008, according to his wife, Pam.

The business had been a fixture at the corner of Hale and Franklin streets in downtown Rocky Mount until a fire on Nov. 1, 2015. Fire crews arrived at the mill about 1:30 a.m. that morning and fought the blaze for nearly 18 hours.

In an article published in The Roanoke Times on March 27, 2016, Jeff Rakes, who was then chief of the Rocky Mount Fire Department, said it was the worst fire that he’d ever seen. It was believed the fire was the second largest in Franklin County history—the largest was the MW Manufacturing plant in the 1970s.